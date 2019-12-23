YouTuber overcomes iRobot issues by making flying robot vacuum

YouTuber Peter Sripol is making robotic vacuums airborne.
After buying a cheap robotic vacuum on Amazon for under $100, the content creator used a trio of ducted fans, a block of batteries and various other electronic bits to enable the device to fly. Further, the draft from the fans is able to blast dust off whatever surface the vacuum flies over.
It’s important to note that the robovac isn’t autonomous, however. Sripol still had to pilot it manually using a wireless remote. Further, the ducted fans cost more than $200, in addition to the batteries, remote and other parts required.
Therefore, this isn’t intended to be a viable solution for the average person. Instead, this is mostly a proof-of-concept for a vacuum that can circumvent some of the issues related to obstacle detection and the like with grounded suction devices.
Check out Sripol’s video below:
Via: Gizmodo
