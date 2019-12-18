Disney+ is now available on Samsung’s Smart TVs

Samsung has confirmed that it now supports Disney+ on some of its Smart TVs.
Specifically, Samsung says the video streaming service is available on select 2016 — 2019 Smart TV models.
It’s worth noting that the 2019 Smart TV models feature Bixby integration to allow users to control their TVs using voice commands.
Samsung Smart TVs are the latest in a large lineup of devices that support Disney+, including:
- Amazon Fire TV
- Android
- Android TV
- AppleTV
- Google Chromecast
- iOS
- LG TVs
- PlayStation 4
- Roku
- Xbox One
- The web
