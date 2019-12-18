Petro Canada finishes coast-to-coast EV charging network

Petro Canada has completed a string of 50 electric vehicle fast chargers that stretch across Canada from Nova Scotia to British Columbia.
The furthest reaching charger on the west coast is in Victoria, British Columbia. In the east end of the country, there’s a charger in Stewiacke, Nova Scotia. The other 48 chargers are located along the Trans Canada Highway.
Each station is equipped with DC fast chargers that can push out a 200-kilowatt charge. Vehicles with CHAdeMO and CCS/SAE connectors can use these stations to recharge. Petro Canada says its stations should be able to hit 350-kilowatt charges with future updates.
“With more than 100,000 electric vehicles on the road in Canada and an average of 4,000 EVs added each month, we know that this is an important step in meeting the current and future driving needs of Canadians,” said Mark Little, Suncor’s president and chief executive officer in the company’s press release.
The company announced this charging network in mid-February of 2019, so it’s implemented it rather quickly.
You can check out a map of existing and future chargers on Petro Canada’s website.
The chargers are currently free to use, but the company plans to implement a fee of some sort in 2020.
Source: Petro Canada
Comments