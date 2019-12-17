Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in January 2020

PlayStation has revealed three major titles are hitting its PlayStation Now game streaming service in January 2020.
Starting January 2nd, subscribers will be able to stream hit 2017 PlayStation 4 exclusives Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, as well as well-received 2018 indie game Overcooked! 2.
Horizon Zero Dawn is an open-world action-RPG from longtime Killzone developer Guerrilla Games, while Uncharted: The Lost Legacy serves as both a spin-off of sorts to Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Naughty Dog’s final game in the action-adventure series. Meanwhile, Team 17 and Ghost Town Games’ Overcooked! 2 is a cooking simulator that has players working together to prepare orders in various absurd restaurants.
Horizon and Uncharted will be available via PlayStation Now until April 7th, 2020, while Overcooked! 2 will remain on the service indefinitely.
All three games can be streamed to either PlayStation 4 or PC; Horizon and Uncharted can be downloaded for offline play on PS4 only.
As of October, PlayStation Now costs $12.99 CAD/month in Canada, compared to the previous monthly charge of $20. A free seven-day trial is available as well.
Image credit: PlayStation
Source: PlayStation
