Huge Xbox One sale discounts big name games up to 90 percent off

If you’re an Xbox user, then take a look at this sale and maybe you can send your friends games for the holidays or pick up something for yourself.
There are notable games like Assassin’s Creed Origins and The Witcher 3.
You can find all the deals here, but we’ve pulled some highlights and listed them below:
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – $19.99 (save $60)
- Far Cry 5 – $19.99 (save $60)
- Hitman Game of the Year – $13.99 (save $56)
- Homefront: The Revolution – $4.99 (save $15)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $16.79 (save $39.20)
- XCOM 2 – $19.99 (save $60)
Source: Xbox
