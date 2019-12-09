Apple TV+ nabs first award show nomination for The Morning Show

Apple TV+ has gotten its first award nomination for its original show The Morning Show.
The Critics’ Choice Association has nominated the show’s billy Crudup for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Engadget reports. Others nominated in this title include This is Us’ Asante Blackk and Justin Hartley, Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage, and Watchmen’s Tim Black Nelson.
The awards nominations, however, were dominated by Netflix with 61 nominations for various TV shows and movies –14 nominations went to the latest Martin Scorsese film The Irishman.
The Golden Globe nominations announcement is underway and we will see if Apple TV+ makes the list.
In Canada, Apple TV+ is priced at $5.99 CAD per month.
Source: Engadget
Comments