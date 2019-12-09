PREVIOUS|
News

Apple TV+ nabs first award show nomination for The Morning Show

Netflix's The Irishman received 14 nominations alone for the Critics' Choice Awards

Dec 9, 2019

8:21 AM EST

0 comments

Apple TV+ has gotten its first award nomination for its original show The Morning Show.

The Critics’ Choice Association has nominated the show’s billy Crudup for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Engadget reports. Others nominated in this title include This is Us’ Asante Blackk and Justin Hartley, Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage, and Watchmen’s Tim Black Nelson.

The awards nominations, however, were dominated by Netflix with 61 nominations for various TV shows and movies –14 nominations went to the latest Martin Scorsese film The Irishman.

The Golden Globe nominations announcement is underway and we will see if Apple TV+ makes the list.

In Canada, Apple TV+ is priced at $5.99 CAD per month.

Source: Engadget

Related Articles

News

Dec 6, 2019

9:03 AM EST

Apple TV+ viewers reporting shows not playing in Dolby Vision on Apple TV 4K

News

Dec 6, 2019

8:35 AM EST

Two new shows debut today, here’s everything available on Apple TV+

Resources

Dec 7, 2019

6:08 PM EST

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [December 2 to 8]

Comments