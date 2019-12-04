Telus Health expands its personal medical alert services for seniors

Telus Health announced that it is expanding its LivingWell Companion personal emergency response service (PERS) to support more aging Canadians.
The company has now acquired DirectAlert, which is a Quebec-based security system supplier that has more than 15 years of experience providing emergency response services.
The LivingWell Companion service provides instant access to emergency assistance 24 hours a day. It allows users to speak live with a trained operator during an emergency. The operator can then assess the situation and contact emergency personnel and loved ones.
The rebrand is called ‘DirectAlert by Telus Health’ and will ensure a smooth transition for current customers. There will be increased service capabilities including multi-lingual support and proactive alerting.
“By leveraging the power of technology we can deliver innovative digital tools, such as virtual care or wearable fall detection devices like LivingWell Companion,” said Juggy Sihota, vice-president of consumer health at Telus, in a press release.
Seniors who are active and use the LivingWell Companion Go can access emergency support on the go with built-in GPS location tracking and automatic fall detection.
Telus says that it does not disclose the amount of its corporate acquisitions.
Telus says it is now the largest Canadian-owned provider of personal emergency response services with its acquisition of DirectAlert.
Source: Telus Health
