Sony TV update brings AirPlay2, HomeKit support and Dolby Atmos

Sony has updated a small number of Sony TVs from 2019 and 2018 to include the long-promised AirPlay, HomeKit and Dolby Atmos support.
This update is only rolling out to the company’s high-end models including the 2018 units the A9F and the Z9F. In addition to these, there are four 2019 models including A9G, Z9G, X950G and the X850G.
Notably, the 2018 units weren’t originally announced alongside the 2019 models, but it’s nice to see Sony bringing the feature set to more models.
AirPlay 2 allows users with Apple devices to stream content directly to their TV sets and HomeKit lets users turn the TV on/off from an Apple device. It also allows some TVs to change inputs and access settings.
Dolby Atmos is an audio format that some forms of media support. It beams audio at the ceiling and bounces it back down at the users to surround them in sound.
Source: Sony
