News

Garmin discounts its smartwatches for Black Friday

Get smartwatches up to $200 off

Nov 29, 2019

4:12 PM EST

A photo of the new garmin smartwatch

Garmin has discounted a variety of its smartwatches for Black Friday in Canada. This sale lasts until December 3rd.

Below are some of the sales offered at Canadian prices:

Source: Garmin – Amazon Canada

