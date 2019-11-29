Garmin discounts its smartwatches for Black Friday

Garmin has discounted a variety of its smartwatches for Black Friday in Canada. This sale lasts until December 3rd.
Below are some of the sales offered at Canadian prices:
- Vivoactive 4/4S: now $399.99, was $479.99
- Instinct Series: now $279.99, was $399.99
- Forerunner: now $699.99, was $829.99
- Vivofit jr.2: now $69.99, was $99.99
- Vivomove HR: now $199.99, was $259.99
- Vivosmart 4: now $129.99, was $179.99
- Forerunner 935: now $549.99, was $679.99
- Quatix 5 series: now $519.99, was $719.99
- Descent Mk1: now $1,099.99, was $1,299.99
Source: Garmin – Amazon Canada
