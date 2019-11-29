New Apple Music subscribers can get a 6-month free trial through Shazam

If you’re a new Apple Music subscriber on iOS, Apple has extended the usual 3-month subscription to six months.
That said, the way to get the offer is a little complicated than some might expect.
Instead of opening Apple Music, you first need to launch the Shazam iOS app. Next, navigate to the ‘Library’ section by clicking the library in the top left corner.
You should then see the offer in the top left corner of the screen.
The offer doesn’t seem to appear in the Android version of Apple’s Shazam app. For all of Apple’s Black Friday offers, follow this link.
