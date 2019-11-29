Microsoft Remote Desktop iOS app vanishes from App Store

It appears Microsoft’s Remote Desktop app for iOS is no longer on the App Store.
Following an update that began rolling out earlier today, users began reporting that the app has vanished from Apple’s App Store. I’m also unable to access the app on the App Store. It doesn’t appear when searched for on an iPhone.
Further, trying to open a direct link to the App Store page for Microsoft Remote Desktop doesn’t work. Trying to open the direct link on an iPhone shows a pop-up that says the app “is currently not available in your country or region.” However, the macOS version of the app is still accessible, even in Canada, and Microsoft Remote Desktop is available on other platforms in Canada as well. American users report that the app is missing as well.
Microsoft still lists the app as available on iOS on its Remote Desktop clients support page.
It’s not clear why that app is no longer present on the App Store.
Microsoft Remote Desktop may have been pulled due to a bug in the new update, but it isn’t clear. It’s also possible Apple removed the app due to inactivity. 9to5Mac reports that the recent Remote Desktop update was the first the iOS app has seen in over a year.
The update brought Remote Desktop to version 10.0.0 and added compatibility for iOS 13 as well as dark mode. You can view the full changelog below:
It’s been well over a year since we last updated the Remote Desktop Client for iOS. However, we are back in the game with an exciting update, with many more to follow at a regular cadence from here on out. Here’s what new in this release:
- Support for the Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) service.
- Brand new Connection Center UI.
- Brand new in-session UI for switching between connected PCs and apps.
- New layout for the auxiliary on-screen keyboard.
- Improved external keyboard support.
- Support for SwiftPoint Bluetooth mice.
- Support for microphone redirection.
- Support for local storage redirection.
- Support for camera redirection (Windows 10 1809 or later required).
- Support for new iPhone and iPad devices.
- Dark and light theme support.
- Control whether your phone can lock when connected to a remote PC or app.
- Collapse the in-session connection bar with a long-press on the Remote Desktop logo.
