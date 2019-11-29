PREVIOUS|
News

Bell to launches wireless home internet service in Montérégie, Quebec region

This is part of Bell's plan to bring the service to nearly one million homes in various regions across the country

Nov 29, 2019

3:24 PM EST

0 comments

Montreal-based carrier Bell has extended its Wireless Home Internet services to the Regional county Municipalities of Québec’s southwestern Montérégie area.

A press release indicated that municipalities include Beauharnois-Salaberry, Haut-Richelieu, Haut-Saint-Laurent, Haute-Yamaska, Jardins-de-Napierville and Rouville.

“Bell is proud to deliver broadband internet service to residents and cottagers alike throughout the Montérégie region,” Nicolas Poitras, vice-president of Bell’s residential services, said in the release. “We look forward to further extending all the benefits of high-speed Wireless Home Internet to even more communities in Québec and beyond.”

Bell intends to reach at least one million rural households across Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba.

Source: Bell

Related Articles

Business

Nov 26, 2019

1:19 PM EST

TekSavvy appeals Federal Court decision ordering ISPs to block GoldTV

News

Nov 28, 2019

6:00 AM EST

CCTS annual report shows 35 percent increase in telecom complaints

Resources

Nov 26, 2019

5:04 PM EST

Here’s a round-up of Canadian carrier 2019 Black Friday deals

Comments