Bell to launches wireless home internet service in Montérégie, Quebec region

Montreal-based carrier Bell has extended its Wireless Home Internet services to the Regional county Municipalities of Québec’s southwestern Montérégie area.
A press release indicated that municipalities include Beauharnois-Salaberry, Haut-Richelieu, Haut-Saint-Laurent, Haute-Yamaska, Jardins-de-Napierville and Rouville.
“Bell is proud to deliver broadband internet service to residents and cottagers alike throughout the Montérégie region,” Nicolas Poitras, vice-president of Bell’s residential services, said in the release. “We look forward to further extending all the benefits of high-speed Wireless Home Internet to even more communities in Québec and beyond.”
Bell intends to reach at least one million rural households across Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba.
Source: Bell
