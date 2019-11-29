PREVIOUS|
Shopify lets people watch Black Friday sales live around the globe

Nov 29, 2019

3:21 PM EST

Shopify, a Canadian e-commerce company, is letting people watch Black Friday sales from around the world live.

According to company’s live data, there are more than 9,000 orders per minute, and more than $800,000 USD ( roughly $1,062,510 CAD) per minute being spent.

The data also showcases notable sales. While watching for a brief period, the chart revealed a single order with more than 5,000 items, as well as another order that cost more $2,000 in total. There was also an order that will be shipped more than 19,118km. Sales are made in Euros, Pounds, and even the Norwegian Krone.

According to Spotify, “all data is unaudited and is subject to adjustment.”

You can check out the data, which updates every minute, at this link.

