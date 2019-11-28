Costco offering the new 10.2-inch iPad for just $346.99 for Black Friday

If you’ve been thinking about picking up Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad, now may be the time to do it if you’re a Costco member.
The company launched a one-day Black Friday deal for the new iPad, selling it for $70 off ($346.99). Apple typically sells the iPad for $429.
For the record, other retailers like Best Buy are selling the iPad for $369.99. While still a discount, the Costco deal is much better.
According to Costco’s website, the price applies to orders made on November 28th. It’s not clear if the deal will still be available tomorrow, so you may want to act fast.
Plus, if you want to save even more, you can sign up for the Costco email newsletter and get an extra $20 off.
You can learn more over on the Costco website.
