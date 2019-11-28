Here are the Google Play Store’s Black Friday deals

The Google Play Store is running its own Black Friday sale and is offering, movies, books and games at a discounted price. The deals are available until December 2nd.
Here are some of the deals in Canadian prices:
Games
- Bloons TD 6: now $1.29, was $6.99
- Iron Marines: now $0.99, was $4.99
- Terraria: now $3.29, was $6.49
- Final Fantasy IX: now $17.99, was $28.99
- The Escapists 2 Pocket Breakout: now $2.29, was $11.99
- Farming Simulator: now $1.29, was $6.49,
- Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition: now $1.29, was $6.49
- Monument Valley 2: now $1.69, was $6.99
- NBA 2K20: $1.29, was $7.99
- Attack the Light: now $1.29, was $3.99
Check out more information about the discounted games.
Movies/TV
- Batman Hush: now $9.99, was $19.99
- John Wick: Chapter 3: now $9.99, was $19.99
- Brightburn: now $9.99, was $17.99
- Blindspotting: now $5.99, was $14.99
- Bohemian Rhapsody: now $14.99, was $24.99
- Justice League vs The Fatal Five: now $8.99, was $14.99
- Hannibal: season 1: $4.99, was $24.99
- Big Bang Theory: season 12: now $29.99, was $39.99
- The Royals: season 1: now $4.99, was $29.99
- Blindspotting (rental): now $0.99, was $5.99
- Her (rental): now $0.99, was $4.99
- Disobedience (rental): now 0.99, was $5.99
- Mid 90s (rental): now $1.99, was $5.99
Check out more of the movies and TVs on sale, here.
Books
- The Happiest Kids: now $1.99, was $20.95
- Perfect Remains: now 0.99, was $11.99
- The Wonder: now $3.99, was $11.99
- The Achievement Habit: now $1.99, was $17.99
- The Fifth Mountain: A Novel: now $1.99, was $11.99
- The Bone Witch: volume 1: now $1.29, was $13.05
There are tons of more eBooks under $5, here.
