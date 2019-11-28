PREVIOUS|
News

Here are the Google Play Store’s Black Friday deals

There are deals on games, movies and ebooks

Nov 28, 2019

1:21 PM EST

Google Play Store

The Google Play Store is running its own Black Friday sale and is offering, movies, books and games at a discounted price. The deals are available until December 2nd.

Here are some of the deals in Canadian prices:

Games

  • Bloons TD 6: now $1.29, was $6.99
  • Iron Marines: now $0.99, was $4.99
  • Terraria: now $3.29, was $6.49
  • Final Fantasy IX: now $17.99, was $28.99
  • The Escapists 2 Pocket Breakout: now $2.29, was $11.99
  • Farming Simulator: now $1.29, was $6.49,
  • Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition: now $1.29, was $6.49
  • Monument Valley 2: now $1.69, was $6.99
  • NBA 2K20: $1.29, was $7.99
  • Attack the Light: now $1.29, was $3.99

Check out more information about the discounted games.

Movies/TV

  • Batman Hush: now $9.99, was $19.99
  • John Wick: Chapter 3: now $9.99, was $19.99
  • Brightburn: now $9.99, was $17.99
  • Blindspotting: now $5.99, was $14.99
  • Bohemian Rhapsody: now $14.99, was $24.99
  • Justice League vs The Fatal  Five: now $8.99, was $14.99
  • Hannibal: season 1: $4.99, was $24.99
  • Big Bang Theory: season 12: now $29.99, was $39.99
  • The Royals: season 1: now $4.99, was $29.99
  • Blindspotting (rental): now $0.99, was $5.99
  • Her (rental): now $0.99, was $4.99
  • Disobedience (rental): now 0.99, was $5.99
  • Mid 90s (rental): now $1.99, was $5.99

Check out more of the movies and TVs on sale, here.

Books

  • The Happiest Kids: now $1.99, was $20.95
  • Perfect Remains: now 0.99, was $11.99
  • The Wonder: now $3.99, was $11.99
  • The Achievement Habit: now $1.99, was $17.99
  • The Fifth Mountain: A Novel: now $1.99, was $11.99
  • The Bone Witch: volume 1: now $1.29, was $13.05

There are tons of more eBooks under $5, here.

