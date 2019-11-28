PREVIOUS|
Rogers offering free Sonos One speaker with select smartphone purchases on two-year plan

The deal is available until quantities last

Nov 28, 2019

11:59 AM EST

Rogers is giving customers a free Sonos One speaker when they buy select smartphones on a two-year Rogers Infinite plan.

You can get the free Sonos One speaker if you purchase an iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, or Note 10+ on a two-year Rogers Infinite plan.

Rogers says this deal is available while quantities last, so act fast if you’re interested.

The carrier is also offering several other Black Friday deals, including a $100 credit when activating or upgrading any smartphone on a two-year plan. You can check out Rogers other Black Friday deals here. 

