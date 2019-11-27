PREVIOUS|
Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in December 2019

These games are available to download starting December 3rd

Nov 27, 2019

2:34 PM EST

Every month Sony offers free PlayStation 4 games to those subscribed to its premium PlayStation Plus service.

Starting December 3rd, PS Plus members will be able to download Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross at no additional cost.

Titanfall 2

Developer: Respawn Entertainment (Apex Legends, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order) 
Publisher: Electronic Arts (FIFA 19,  Star Wars Battlefront II, Mirror’s Edge) 
Genre: First-person shooter
Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
PS4 release date: October 28th, 2016
Metacritic score: 89
Regular PlayStation Store price: $25.99 CAD, free with EA Access

Titanfall 2 isn’t your typical shooter, players can run across walls, and quickly manoeuvre across the battlefield. However, what’s the most fun is calling down giant mechs called ‘Titans’ able to blast other pilots with a single blow, or fight head to head with other mechs.

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame

Developer: Milestone Srl (Ride, WRC Powerslide, SBK 2011)
Publisher: Milestone Srl
Genre: Racing, Arcade, Automobile
Mode(s): single-player, multiplayer
PS4 release date: February 13, 2018
Metacritic score: 67
Regular PlayStation Store price: $53.49 CAD

Race on official tracks like Daytona on motorcycles. Customize your rider and bike from more than 80 official brands and 300 items are available.  Race against riders from 250SX and 450SX competitions.

PS VR owners now have a chance for a limited free trial as well as double experience points for Firewall Zero Hour. You have to be a PS Plus member to try it out. The free trial is only available from December 3rd to December 9th at 8am PT/11am ET.

