Shaw to increase rate prices for select residential internet, TV and phone customers

Starting January 1st, 2020, Shaw is increasing the rate pricing for select residential internet, TV and phone customers.
The Calgary, Alberta-based telecom says that customers will get advance notification of the rate change through their monthly invoice.
Those customers who’ve signed up for the for internet, or the internet and TV 2-year ValuePlan with a price guarantee will not get a rate increase.
Shaw’s support page explains, “we increase our rates to ensure we can continue providing the same exceptional connectivity and content experience while meeting the evolving needs of our customers as programming costs rise and Internet usage continues to grow.”
The telecom doesn’t explicitly say how much prices will increase by; Shaw has said, however, that customers would have begun seeing notifications of a rate adjustment starting November 1st.
To learn more about the increase, take a look at Shaw’s support page, here.
Comments