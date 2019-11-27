2K Games confirms December launch for ‘Borderlands 3’ on Stadia

Borderlands 3 is set to get a December release on Google Stadia, although an exact date has yet to be released.
When Stadia launched, it had 22 games available on the platform — a few less than what people had hoped. Plus, a few major titles missed that launch-day window. Borderlands 3 was one such game.
Thankfully, the latest installment in the Borderlands franchise isn’t too far behind. After Google confirmed it would be one of four titles to hit the service before the end of the calendar year, publisher 2K Games confirmed the Stadia launch. A page on the official Borderlands website says Borderlands 3 will arrive on Stadia next month.
Further, the site mentions support for 4K, suggesting Borderlands 3 will run at native 4K on Stadia — something several other launch titles don’t currently do. However, considering Google says developers need to optimize games to run at 4K, it’s possible 2K chose to wait and make sure Borderlands 3 would run at 4K before releasing it on Stadia.
Of course, 4K and other visual settings are dependent on the end-users’ connection, so if you’re internet isn’t great, don’t expect to play the game in 4K.
