Apple will offer four days of deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

It looks like Apple is planning to offer a set of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales later this week, running from November 23rd to November 26th.
As expected, the sale is scheduled around the Thanksgiving long weekend in the U.S., which also happens to fall around the same dates that retailers offer Black Friday deals in Canada. As it stands right now, you can add the sale’s launch date to your calendar through this link.
It’s unclear what the tech giant plans to offer regarding deals, especially given that Apple is notorious for rarely dropping the price of its products.
Will we see steep discounts on the previous version of the MacBook Air now that the 2018 model is out in the wild? Or will Apple discount its more recent products like the iPad Pro (2018) and the Mac Mini?
As soon as Apple reveals its Black Friday sale deals, we’ll have them up on MobileSyrup.
