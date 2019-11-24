Fido offering customers 4GB for $10 per month tablet plan

Fido is offering a tablet plan with 4GB for $10 per month, which is an extra gigabyte from its regular 3GB for $10 per month tablet plan.
The promo tablet plan allows customers to choose a new tablet or bring their own device.
This is a limited time offer for Fido postpaid customers with a mobile plan. This means that customers with voice only, data only, Fido Home Phone and prepaid plans are not eligible.
This promo is available for every type of tablet including devices from Apple and Samsung. Fido also offers ‘Easy Pay’ with a number of its tablets, which offers customers no interest payments for over 24 months.
Fido says that the offer is subject to change without notice.
Source: Fido
