PREVIOUS|
News

Toronto-based NexTech partners with AI-powered conversational commerce platform

The partnership will allow shoppers to see items in 3D through augmented reality

Nov 19, 2019

10:25 AM EST

0 comments

Toronto-based NexTech AR has partnered with LivePerson, an AI-powered conversational commerce platform, to integrate augmented reality for 3D advertising.

LivePerson works with brands like The Home Depot to provide a conversational commerce solution through an AI-powered conversation platform.

The partnership between NexTech and LivePerson allows for new retail capabilities for showcasing products and shopping on messaging platforms like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

“Combining LivePerson’s conversational messaging with our augmented reality is truly a giant step forward for NexTech and the emerging AR industry as a whole,” said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech, in a press release.

Conversational commerce allows users to talk with brands on their own time to buy things through a messaging platform or voice assistant.

Image credit: NextTech AR Solutions 

Source: NextTech AR Solutions 

Related Articles

News

Sep 23, 2019

8:11 PM EST

Ikea’s AR furniture app ‘Place’ now lets you fill a room with virtual furniture

News

Jun 1, 2019

3:57 PM EST

Google’s AR animals lets you put a tiger in your living room

News

Nov 11, 2019

6:24 PM EST

Apple reportedly plans to release an iPad Pro with dual cameras in 2020

News

Oct 22, 2019

12:35 PM EST

Patent application suggests Samsung is developing an AR headset

Comments