Toronto-based NexTech partners with AI-powered conversational commerce platform

Toronto-based NexTech AR has partnered with LivePerson, an AI-powered conversational commerce platform, to integrate augmented reality for 3D advertising.
LivePerson works with brands like The Home Depot to provide a conversational commerce solution through an AI-powered conversation platform.
The partnership between NexTech and LivePerson allows for new retail capabilities for showcasing products and shopping on messaging platforms like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.
“Combining LivePerson’s conversational messaging with our augmented reality is truly a giant step forward for NexTech and the emerging AR industry as a whole,” said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech, in a press release.
Conversational commerce allows users to talk with brands on their own time to buy things through a messaging platform or voice assistant.
Image credit: NextTech AR Solutions
Source: NextTech AR Solutions
Comments