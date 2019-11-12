Corus Entertainment’s ‘Issue Zero’ fanboy podcast launches today

Corus Entertainment’s podcast network has announced a new podcast that’s dedicated to discussing comics, superheroes, fantasy and sci-fi called Issue Zero.
Issue Zero will be hosted by the popular radio personality, ‘Fearless’ Fred Kennedy, who was the host for ‘Teletoon At Night.’
The first two episodes of Issue Zero air today, November 12th, discussing the first-ever Star Wars live-action TV show The Mandalorian including a deep dive into the Mandalorians and their history — maybe it’ll mention Satine Kryze and her romance with the beloved character Obi-Wan Kenobi.
“There is no simply no denying the power of superhero and sci-fi fan culture,” said Chris “Dunner” Duncombe, director of streaming and podcasting for Corus Entertainment, in a press release. “Issue Zero takes you inside the characters, movies and stories we all love from Star Wars to the Avengers, to Lord of the Rings and back. We at Curiouscast are so excited for people to hear this new show.”
You can check out Issue Zero for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or other podcast apps. Issue Zero is available now with new episodes every two weeks.
Source: Corus Press Room
