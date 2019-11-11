PREVIOUS|
News

Waterloo-based OpenText to purchase cloud security firm Carbonite

The company's shares surged after it made the announcement

Nov 11, 2019

2:57 PM EST

0 comments

Waterloo-based software company OpenText Corp, announced that it plans to purchase Carbonite in a $1.4 billion USD (approximately 1.8 billion CAD) deal.

Carbonite is a Boston-based cloud backup solutions company that offers software to protect both personal and business data.

OpenText’s shares surged once the company made the announcement. It hopes that its purchase will strengthen its projects and help it to advance in the cloud-based software industry.

Through the acquisition, OpenText will be able to leverage Carbonite’s focus in cloud-based subscription data protection, disaster recovery, and backup. It will also allow the company to enhance its current security offerings.

This is the ninth purchase that OpenText has made towards cloud-computing. The deal is expected to be finalized within 90 days.

Source: CBC News 

Related Articles

Business

Jul 14, 2017

8:01 AM EST

OpenText launches AI assistant to help business analysts with decision making, task automation

News

Nov 11, 2019

6:24 PM EST

Apple reportedly plans to release an iPad Pro with dual cameras in 2020

News

Nov 11, 2019

6:16 PM EST

Discord app version 9.8.2 has a hidden AMOLED dark theme on Android

News

Nov 11, 2019

5:35 PM EST

Microsoft’s latest sizzle reels make me want to use its most boring products

Comments