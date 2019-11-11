The Motorola One Vision has been available at Telus’ flanker brand Koodo for a little over a month already, and now the device comes with a promotion.
When you purchase the mid-range smartphone on a Tab Medium or Tab Small plan you can get a $100 Visa gift card.
On a tw0-year Tab Medium plan, you can grab the One Vision for $0 in-store + a $Tab charge for two years. On the two-year Tab Small tier, you can grab the handset for $120 in-store with a $10 Tab charge for 24 months. Both equal out to $360, which is $95 less than the outright price.
The One Vision features 6.3-inch 1080 x 2520 pixel resolution screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a hole-punch display. In my review of the device, I said “while the Motorola One Vision isn’t the best mid-range on the market, it’s worth considering.”
The One Vision at Telus is only available in Sapphire Blue.
Source: Koodo
