Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [November 4 to 10]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Typically, this column focuses on content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, with other streaming services mentioned when relevant.
For instance, Apple TV+ launched in Canada last week with nearly a dozen shows and movies. When new content premieres on the service, Apple TV+ will be revisited in subsequent columns.
Meanwhile, major shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada will also be highlighted.
Amazon Prime Video
One Child Nation [Prime Original]
This documentary examines the consequences of China’s one-child policy from the perspectives of the parents and children who lived through it.
One Child Nation was directed by Nanfu Wang (Hooligan Sparrow) and Jialing Zhang (Complicit).
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: November 4th, 2019
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 28 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 99 percent
Stream One Child Nation here.
An Amazon Prime Video subscription costs $7.99 CAD/month or $79.99/year. A free 30-day trial is available in most provinces, with the exception of Quebec, which receives a two-month trial.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.
Crave
Fighting With My Family
Writer, director and co-star Stephen Merchant (The Office) takes a look at the WWE career of professional wrestler Paige.
Fighting With My Family stars Florence Pugh (Midsommar), Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead), Jack Lowden (Dunkirk), Vince Vaughn (Wedding Crashers) and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (Hobbs and Shaw).
Original theatrical release date: February 14th, 2019
Genre: Biographical, comedy, drama, sports
Runtime: 1 hour, 48 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 92 percent
Stream Fighting With My Family here. Note that a $19.98 CAD/month Crave + Movies + HBO is required.
His Dark Materials
Based on Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, His Dark Materials follows a young girl who searches for her missing friend, only to discover a larger child kidnapping ring and a mysterious phenomenon called Dust.
The series was adapted for the screen by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and stars Dafne Keen (Logan), Ruth Wilson (The Affair), Anne-Marie Duff (Shameless), James McAvoy (It: Chapter Two) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton).
HBO Canada/Crave premiere date: November 4th, 2019 (first episode, new episodes every Monday at 9pm ET)
Genre: Drama, fantasy
Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 82 percent
Stream His Dark Materials here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO is required.
Rat Park [Crave Original]
This Crave and Vice co-production re-examines the Canadian ‘Rat Park’ experiment from the ’70s that demonstrated how drug addiction had more to do with the user’s surrounding environment and less about the substances themselves.
Rat Park was directed by Toronto-based filmmaker Shawney Cohen (6ix Rising).
Crave premiere date: November 4th, 2019
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 21 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Rat Park here.
Shameless (Season 10)
Picking up six months after the events of Shameless‘ ninth season, Frank uses his leg injury to collect as many prescription drugs as possible, which leads him to an old friend.
John Wells (ER) adapted Shameless from Paul Abbott’s British series of the same name. The American version of the show stars William H. Macy (Fargo), Jeremy Allen White (Beautiful Ohio), Ethan Cutkosky (The Unborn), Vancouver-born Noel Fisher (The Red Line) and Cameron Monaghan (Gotham).
Showtime/Crave premiere date: November 10th, 2019 at 9pm ET (first episode, new episodes every Sunday at 9pm ET)
Genre: Comedy, drama
Runtime: At least eight episodes (45 to 59 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Shameless Season 10 here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
A regular Crave subscription costs $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.
Netflix
The Devil Next Door [Netflix Original]
A Cleveland grandfather is brought to Israel where he’s accused of being infamous Nazi death camp guard Ivan the Terrible.
Netflix Canada release date: November 4th, 2019
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: Five episodes (44 to 52 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent
Stream The Devil Next Door here.
The End of the F***ing World (Season 2) [Netflix Original]
Taking place two years after the events of the first season, Alyssa struggles to find a new life for herself as another young woman pursues her on a quest for vengeance.
Netflix Canada release date: November 5th, 2019
Genre: Dark comedy, drama
Runtime: 13 episodes (27 to 28 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream The End of the F***ing World Season 2 here.
Green Eggs and Ham [Netflix Original]
Based on Dr. Seuss’ classic story of the same name, Green Eggs and Ham follows polar opposites Guy and Sam as they become friends and try out a certain kind of breakfast.
Green Eggs and Ham was developed by Jared Stern (Wreck-It Ralph) and features a voice cast that includes Adam Devine (Workaholics), Michael Douglas (Wall Street), Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), Diane Keaton (Reds) and Ilana Glazer (Broad City).
Netflix Canada release date: November 8th, 2019
Genre: Animated adventure
Runtime: 13 episodes (27 to 28 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Green Eggs and Ham here.
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Volume 5) [Netflix Original]
Late Show alumni Hasan Minhaj’s topical comedy commentary show returns to Netflix for a fifth season.
Netflix Canada release date: November 10th, 2019 (first episode, new episodes every Sunday)
Genre: Comedy, politics
Runtime: Six episodes (up to half an hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj here.
Let it Snow [Netflix Original]
A snowstorm hits a small town on Christmas Eve and brings a group of high school seniors closer together.
Let it Snow is based on the young adult novel of the same name by Maureen Johnson, John Green, and Lauren Myracle and is directed by Luke Snellin (Wanderlust).
The film stars Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Shameik Moore (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: Far From Home) and Joan Cusack (Shameless).
Notably, Let it Snow was filmed in and around Toronto.
Netflix Canada release date: November 8th, 2019
Genre: Christmas romantic comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Let it Snow here.
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
Late-night talk show host Seth Meyers shares some lighthearted stories from his life.
It’s worth noting that Lobby Baby has a unique feature that lets you skip Meyers’ Donald Trump jokes.
Netflix Canada release date: November 8th, 2019
Genre: Christmas romantic comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby here.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.
A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $13.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $16.99/month (4K-supported).
