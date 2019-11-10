Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Critics question Toronto police’s purchase of body scanner, cite privacy concerns
- RCMP launches audit to ensure lawful social media monitoring practices
- Rogers, Bell implement universal call blocking following CRTC mandate
- Supreme Court to hear Uber case, determine if workers can file class-action lawsuits
- Toronto’s Chief Technology Officer details plan to ensure cybersecurity, utilize new tech
- Rogers launches first 5G-powered smart campus at University of British Columbia
- AirPods Pro Review: The best wireless earbuds with noise-cancelling
- Motorola One Vision Review: Mid-range with Galaxy S10 aesthetics
- Court certifies $5 billion class-action lawsuit against Nissan over 2017 breach
- Netflix to invest in TIFF to support Canadian filmmakers
- Majority of Canadians frustrated with internet prices, feel trapped by providers: study
