Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with LTE is now available in Canada

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 LTE is now available for sale in Canada.
The Galaxy Watch Active 2 LTE comes in 40mm and 44mm variants, which costs $569.99 and $599.99 respectively.
The 40mm variant is available in gold and black colour variants at Samsung Experience Stores, Samsung online, as well as Telus, Bell, The Source and Best Buy Canada. The 44mm, on the other hand, is only available in black but can also be found at the same locations.
Additionally, if you buy the smartwatch from Samsung Experience Stores or online from November 8th to November 14th you’ll get a free wireless charging pad.
The Galaxy Watch Active 2 LTE features connectivity without the need of the user’s phone, which means you can make and receive calls, and check your social media.
