CIBC named Best Consumer Digital Bank in North America

Global Finance magazine named CIBC the Best Consumer Digital Bank in North America, according to a press release from the bank.
The recognition comes as part of the magazine’s recent World’s Best Digital Banks 2019 report.
Global Finance selects award recipients based on the strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers. It also measures the success of getting clients to use digital offerings, the growth of online customer base and breadth of product offerings.
The design and functionality of the website and mobile app design are essential factors as well.
Infosys, a global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing solutions, chooses recipients while Global Finance editors make the final selection of winners.
This isn’t the first win for CIBC this year. A survey in July found the bank offered the best mobile experience in Canada.
The Global Finance recognition follows after CIBC launched the ability for clients to replace a lost or stolen credit card through mobile or online banking.
A full report will appear in Global Finance’s December 2019 issue.
Source: CIBC
