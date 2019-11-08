MobileSyrup is giving away a Switch Lite courtesy of Nintendo of Canada

Are you hoping to do a little portable gaming this coming holiday season? Well, MobileSyrup and Nintendo of Canada have your back.
We’re teaming up with Nintendo to give away a yellow Switch Lite — the gaming giant’s recently released dedicated handheld console — to one lucky MobileSyrup reader.
To enter, all you need to do is make sure you’re following @MobileSyrup on Twitter and let us know either via the social media platform with the #Syrupswitchmemories, or below in the comment section, what your favourite memory with a Nintendo handheld is.
Whether it’s a long car ride on a family vacation with the original Game Boy, or killing time between classes in University with a Nintendo DS, we want to hear from you.
The contest runs from November 8th, 2019 until November 22nd, 2019.
For more on the Switch Lite, check out our review of the handheld.
