PREVIOUS
News

You can now partner with Torchic in Pokémon Masters and play up to chapter 21

You can also grab Sync Pair Calum and his Espurr

Nov 7, 2019

9:09 PM EST

0 comments

Pokémon Masters mobile game

DeNA has released new content for the mobile game Pokémon Masters

The real-time battling strategy title now includes three more chapters, which allows players to continue the game’s story and play up to Chapter 21.

After playing the new story, you can get access to the new Sync Pair Calum and the Pokémon Espurr.

Also, trainers now have the chance to partner with Torchic, the Fire-type starter from Pokémon Ruby and Pokémon Sapphire. Players can also pair the main character with another Pocket Monster other than Pikachu.

Lastly, there’s an upcoming in-game event called ‘The Story Continues! Special Rally’ that is available for a limited amount of time until November 27th at 12:59 ET/9:59 PT that rewards players with up to 2,000 gems.

Pokémon Masters is available for Android and iOS.

Related Articles

News

Nov 7, 2019

2:57 PM EST

Fight Team Rocket leader Giovanni in ‘Pokémon Go’ by helping Professor Willow

News

Nov 7, 2019

2:49 PM EST

Valve reportedly working on Google Stadia-like game streaming service

News

Nov 7, 2019

7:09 PM EST

Royal Canadian Legion featuring Remembrance Day island in Fortnite

Features

Aug 11, 2019

5:03 PM EST

Pokémon Masters helps scratch that Pokémon itch until Sword and Shield [Game of the Week]

Comments