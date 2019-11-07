Official marketing ad for Moto G8 leaks online

Lenovo-owned Motorola only released the G7 series earlier this year, but the company has already launched the G8 Plus and Power in Brazil.
Prolific leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) has revealed an official promotion ad for the Moto G8. The ad doesn’t showcase any features, but it shows off the front and the rear of the handset.
On the back, the device sports a triple rear-facing camera setup with a LED flash. It’s also possible that one of the lenses is for laser autofocus like the Moto G8 Plus. There’s also likely a fingerprint scanner embedded in the M logo.
The front of the device sports a v-shaped notch at the top, according to the leak. The phone will also reportedly launch in three colours.
As of right now, it’s not clear if the G8 series will come to Canada, but we’ll keep readers informed if it does.
While we wait for the G8, Motorola will officially reveal its foldable Razr phone on November 13th.
Source: @evleaks
