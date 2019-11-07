Freedom Home Internet launches in Alberta and British Columbia

Freedom Mobile has announced that it is expanding the availability of its Freedom Home Internet service to Alberta and British Columbia.
Freedom Home Internet gives wireless customers unlimited data and fast download speeds to stay connected at home.
The carrier first offered Freedom Home Internet as a pilot launch in Calgary in October.
Freedom Mobile wireless customers can get wired home internet with download speeds of up to 150Mbps and unlimited data for only $55 a month.
In order for users to be eligible for Freedom Home Internet, customers must purchase and maintain a minimum service plan of $40 in postpaid wireless services. This price excludes promotions and discounts.
“Freedom Home Internet gives our customers access to all the in-home connectivity they want, paired with the innovative wireless plans from Freedom Mobile that they already love,” said Paul McAleese, president of wireless, at Shaw Communications, in a press release.
While this is a newer move for Freedom, Shaw, the carrier’s parent company, already offers home internet plans. Shaw offers 100Mbps internet for $55 per month for the first year and has a 500GB data cap.
Source: Shaw Communications
