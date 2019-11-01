Blizzard officially reveals ‘Overwatch 2’

Blizzard has finally officially announced Overwatch 2 at BlizzCon 2019.
It’s unclear when the game will be released. That said, we do know that Overwatch 2 is set to feature player versus enemy content, unlike its predecessors, as well as the fact that it will continue the same story Blizzard Entertainment started with the first Overwatch.
The sequel will feature new characters, maps and game modes. The first new map available will be of Toronto, marking Overwatch‘s first Canadian map. Overwatch 2 will also introduce Sojourn, one of the founding members of Overwatch, who is also Canadian.
During the reveal, Jeff Kaplan, the vice president of Blizzard, said we’d learn more about Sojourn at BlizzCon.
Toronto respect in Overwatch 2’s trailer! 😎 #Overwatch2 pic.twitter.com/NXwkU9pEJU
— Spidercides (@Spidercides) November 1, 2019
Overwatch 2 will allow players to level up their characters and customize them to give each hero a unique look. ‘Push’ is set to be a competitive mode that offers six versus six combat, similar to the original Overwatch.
It’s unclear if those who already own Overwatch will be required to pay full price for Overwatch 2. Blizzard revealed that it will be possible to transfer player progress from Overwatch to Overwatch 2.
More information about the game is expected to be revealed over the course of the coming weekend at BlizzCon
Comments