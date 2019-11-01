Some Samsung phones getting RCS support on Rogers’ Network

Rogers has released a new update schedule for Android phones on its network, and some new Samsung handsets are going to get RCS support in November.
MobileSyup has been writing about RCS a lot recently, but if you don’t know what it is, think of it as iMessage for Android. It shows read receipts, typing indicators and uses data.
Now, Rogers is launching support for RCS on the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, A20, and last year’s S9 and S9+. The A20 is getting support on November 4th and the other devices will follow suit on the 11th.
In September, Rogers brought RCS to the S10 series as well.
Alongside the Samsung RCS updates, Rogers is also rolling out the November security updates to the Google Pixel 2, 3 and 4-series of devices.
The Blackberry Key2 and Key2 LE plus the Moto G6 are all getting the October security update. The Mate 20 Pro from Huawei is also getting this update.
Source: Rogers
Comments