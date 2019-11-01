PREVIOUS|
Best Buy Canada’s flyer offers free movie tickets with two Nest Mini purchases

There are a handful of other deals worth looking at as well

Nov 1, 2019

5:05 PM EDT

Best Buy Canada has released its latest flyer and its full of tech deals as per usual.

One of the more interesting deals is on the new Nest Mini. When customers buy two of these devices, they’ll also get two free movie tickets to use at a Cineplex theatre.

Other notable deals include:

As always, the retailer is offering a ton of other deals and you can read the rest of the flyer hee.

