Best Buy Canada has released its latest flyer and its full of tech deals as per usual.
One of the more interesting deals is on the new Nest Mini. When customers buy two of these devices, they’ll also get two free movie tickets to use at a Cineplex theatre.
Other notable deals include:
- TP-Link Deco M4 mesh wi-fi three-pack – $199 (save $30)
- Asus Chromebook Flip 14 – $549 (save $250)
- JBL Over-Ear Noise Cancelling headphones – $99 (save $200)
- 6-Quart Instantpot – $99 (save $100)
As always, the retailer is offering a ton of other deals and you can read the rest of the flyer hee.
Comments