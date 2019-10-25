PREVIOUS|
Netflix testing new playback speed options on Android

Netflix has reportedly begun testing variable playback speed options on Android.

Over the past few weeks, a few Twitter users around the world have reported the feature popping up on their Android devices. So far, there doesn’t seem to be any iOS users who have received the feature.

However, reports from Android users have become more widespread. It’s not clear just how widely Netflix is testing the feature, but it appears to be running across a fair number of people in any case.

The feature can be accessed by visiting the new ‘Speed’ option on the video playback menu, right beside the Audio & Subtitles menu. From there, you can choose to reduce playback speed to 0.5x or 0.75x, increase speed to 1.25x or 1.5x, or keep it at 1.0x (default).

It’s currently unclear if Netflix plans to roll this feature out to more users on Android and iOS.

