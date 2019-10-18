News
PREVIOUS|

Nest Hello Doorbells to get spooky with Halloween sounds

Spooky season is coming to Nest

Oct 18, 2019

6:11 PM EDT

0 comments

Nest Hello header

Google is preparing to introduce new ‘Spooky sounds’ to its Nest Hello Doorbells.

9t05Google spotted the feature in a teardown of the version 5.40.0.2 Nest app update, which rolled out on October 17th.

With the feature, ringing a doorbell will deliver a seasonal sound instead of a standard ding.

Additionally, Google will offer the option to have Google Assistant-enabled speakers or displays like the Nest Mini or Nest Hub Max to announce a visitor is at the door using the same seasonal sounds.

9to5Google says users will be able to turn on this feature in the settings portion of the Nest Hello Doorbell. However, it’s unclear when it will actually roll out to users. Given that Halloween is two weeks away, it’s probably safe to assume this functionality will come in time for the 31st.

Via: 9to5Google

Related Articles

News

Oct 30, 2018

7:05 PM EDT

Google celebrates Halloween with doodle game, Assistant interactions

News

Aug 15, 2019

12:38 PM EDT

Staples, Best Buy and The Source offering nearly half off various Google smart home products

News

Oct 4, 2019

11:48 AM EDT

Google creates graveyard of shut down products for spooky season

News

Aug 17, 2019

1:20 PM EDT

Ikea’s smart home products are now part of their own division within the company

Comments