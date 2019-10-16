News
Best Buy and The Brick selling Lenovo Smart Display with Google Assistant for $129

This price makes the device really attractive

Oct 16, 2019

5:21 PM EDT

If you’re interested in getting your hands on a Google Assistant-enabled smart display, the eight-inch version from Lenovo is on sale at multiple retailers in Canada.

The product goes on sale often and it’s a pretty sweet deal if you can get one for as low as $129.

Currently, both Best Buy Canada and The Brick have the same deal on the smart device. Although, The Brick’s deal ends today and Best Buy’s runs until October 24th.

While this device doesn’t have the same prestige as the $169 Nest Hub, it does feature better speakers, a larger screen and a camera so you can make Google Duo video calls.

We tested out the device earlier this year and it impressed us when it stacked up against the JBL Link View smart display.

Source: Redflagdeals

