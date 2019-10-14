Samsung users in Canada will not get Android 10 with One UI 2.0 beta

Samsung Galaxy S10 series users are getting Android 10 with One UI 2.0 beta, but not Canadians.
Samsung Canada told MobileSyrup that its beta program is not coming to the country. At least, for now, it’s possible that the South Korean company may change its decision, in the future. Samsung did confirm that it’s working to bring the new Android 10 operating system to handsets “in a timely manner.”
The first iteration of One UI hit Canadian devices in February 2019 with beta testers getting their hands on the user interface in November 2018.
With testers getting it now, it’s possible that Canadians can see the live version of One UI hitting their devices from anywhere between now and January.
One UI 2.0 comes with a Dark Mode to the home screen that can shade the user’s wallpaper. It’s also getting a smaller UI for the volume bars and caller notifications when the user is gaming or watching videos. Also, One UI 2.0 has a Focus Mode feature that allows users to track how long they use certain apps.
Learn more about One UI 2.0 on Samsung’s Blog.
