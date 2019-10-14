Pokémon Go celebrates Halloween with some of the Pocket Monsters wearing cute costumes.
In a limited-time event starting October 17th at 1pm PT until November 1st, players can catch more Ghost and Dark-type Pokémon. Further, Pokémon like Pikachu and Charmander will wear cute-creepy costumes — the Pikachu in a Mimikyu outfit is incredibly adorable.
And there’s the chance to catch the Pitch-Black Pocket Monster, Darkrai in five-star raids.
Additionally, trainers can rescue the Shadow Pokémon, Weedle, Kakuna, Beedrill, Electabuzz and more from Team GO Rocket.
Looking towards the future, in November, Regirock, Regice and Registeel are making their way back to five-star raids.
Further, Niantic is bringing the Colossal Pokémon Regigigas to EX Raids in November. Trainers can purchase a ticket on November 2nd to be the first to catch this giant Pokémon.
Source: Pokemon Go Blog, (2)
Comments