News
PREVIOUS|

Pokémon Go celebrates Halloween with Darkrai and costumed monsters

In November there's a chance to catch the Colossal Pokémon, Regigigas

Oct 14, 2019

4:34 PM EDT

0 comments

Pokémon Go celebrates Halloween with some of the Pocket Monsters wearing cute costumes.

In a limited-time event starting October 17th at 1pm PT until November 1st, players can catch more Ghost and Dark-type Pokémon. Further, Pokémon like Pikachu and Charmander will wear cute-creepy costumes — the Pikachu in a Mimikyu outfit is incredibly adorable.

And there’s the chance to catch the Pitch-Black Pocket Monster, Darkrai in five-star raids.

Additionally, trainers can rescue the Shadow Pokémon, Weedle, Kakuna, Beedrill, Electabuzz and more from Team GO Rocket.

Looking towards the future, in November, Regirock, Regice and Registeel are making their way back to five-star raids.

Further, Niantic is bringing the Colossal Pokémon Regigigas to EX Raids in November. Trainers can purchase a ticket on November 2nd to be the first to catch this giant Pokémon.

Source: Pokemon Go Blog, (2)

Related Articles

News

Sep 26, 2019

6:08 PM EDT

Pokémon Go players are reporting that the game’s spawn points have changed

News

Oct 2, 2019

7:03 PM EDT

Three new Team Rocket villains are coming to Pokémon Go

News

Sep 23, 2019

7:08 PM EDT

August 2019 was Pokémon Go’s most successful month since 2016

Comments