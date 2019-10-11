Nintendo Switch eShop sale heavily discounts Bandai Namco, Capcom games

The latest Nintendo eShop sale offers up to 75 percent off various Switch games from Japanese game publishing giants Bandai Namco and Capcom.
Below is a list of some of the most notable deals:
- Dragon Ball FighterZ — $23.99 CAD (regularly $79.99)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 — $16.24 (regularly $64.99)
- Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle — $12.49 (regularly $24.99)
- Katamari Damacy Reroll — $23.99 (regularly 39.99)
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition — $13.59 (regularly $39.99)
- My Hero One’s Justice — $31.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy — $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition — $14.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Resident Evil — $26.66 (regularly $39.99)
- Resident Evil 0 — $26.66 (regularly $39.99)
- Resident Evil 4 — $26.66 (regularly $39.99)
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition — $32.49 (regularly $64.99)
The full list of eShop deals can be found here. Deals will run until October 18th.
