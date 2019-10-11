News
PREVIOUS|

Nintendo Switch eShop sale heavily discounts Bandai Namco, Capcom games

Oct 11, 2019

8:06 AM EDT

0 comments

Tales of Vesperia

The latest Nintendo eShop sale offers up to 75 percent off various Switch games from Japanese game publishing giants Bandai Namco and Capcom.

Below is a list of some of the most notable deals:

The full list of eShop deals can be found here. Deals will run until October 18th.

Related Articles

News

Oct 10, 2019

12:08 PM EDT

Steam is bringing online play to all local multiplayer games

News

Sep 17, 2019

9:03 PM EDT

Nintendo holding North American online Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tournament this weekend

News

Oct 7, 2019

7:06 PM EDT

Best Buy Canada selling exclusive Neon Green Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons

News

Oct 10, 2019

7:07 PM EDT

Ubisoft planning TV shows based on Canadian-made ‘Watch Dogs,’ ‘Far Cry’ ...

Comments