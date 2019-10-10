Netflix greenlights animated series from Oscar-nominated Pixar veteran

Netflix has ordered a children’s animated series called Ghee Happy from prolific Pixar veteran Sanjay Patel.
The series is “a playful reimagining of Hindu deities” that sees children discovering their godly abilities in a deity daycare, according to Netflix.
It’s unclear who else is involved with the series or who will be joining the cast, but for now, Patel’s resume certainly speaks for itself.
Over the past two decades, Patel has helped animate acclaimed Pixar films like Toy Story 2, Monster’s, Inc., The Incredibles and Ratatouille. Further, he wrote and directed the 2015 animated short Sanjay’s Super Team, which played before The Good Dinosaur and was nominated for Best Animated Short Film at the 88th Academy Awards.
A premiere date for Ghee Happy has yet to be confirmed.
