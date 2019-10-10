News
PREVIOUS|

Netflix greenlights animated series from Oscar-nominated Pixar veteran

Sanjay Patel has worked on such beloved movies as Toy Story 2, The Incredibles and Monster's, Inc.

Oct 10, 2019

12:45 PM EDT

0 comments

Ghee Happy Netflix

Netflix has ordered a children’s animated series called Ghee Happy from prolific Pixar veteran Sanjay Patel.

The series is “a playful reimagining of Hindu deities” that sees children discovering their godly abilities in a deity daycare, according to Netflix.

It’s unclear who else is involved with the series or who will be joining the cast, but for now, Patel’s resume certainly speaks for itself.

Over the past two decades, Patel has helped animate acclaimed Pixar films like Toy Story 2Monster’s, Inc., The Incredibles and Ratatouille. Further, he wrote and directed the 2015 animated short Sanjay’s Super Team, which played before The Good Dinosaur and was nominated for Best Animated Short Film at the 88th Academy Awards.

A premiere date for Ghee Happy has yet to be confirmed.

Source: Netflix Via: Engadget

Related Articles

News

Oct 8, 2019

7:03 PM EDT

Andy Ruiz-Anthony Joshua fight to stream exclusively on DAZN in Canada

News

Nov 27, 2018

3:04 PM EDT

Netflix is developing animated movies based on ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,’ &...

News

Oct 3, 2019

12:01 PM EDT

Investor survey suggests Netflix subscribers won’t leave for Disney+, Apple TV+

Resources

Oct 5, 2019

6:09 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [September 30 — Octo...

Comments