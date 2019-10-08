Best Buy Anniversary sale discounts TVs, cameras, laptops and more

Best Buy Canada has shared a sneak peak of its ‘Anniversary’ sale on its website. The sale offers discounts on a variety of products, including laptops, tablets, TVs, cameras, smartphones, video games and more.
The sale runs from October 11th and ends on the 17th.
Below we’ve listed some of the more notable products. However, here’s also a link to the full flyer.
Check out some of the notable devices below:
- Studio3 Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones: now $249.99 CAD, was $399.99
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB NHL 20 Bundle: now $449.99, was $499.99
- TCL 65-inch Roku HDR Smart LED TV: now $599.99, was $699.99
- Ultimate Ears WonderBoom 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: now $99.99, was $129.99
- Xbox One Wireless controller: now $49.99, was $64.99
- Xbox One S All Digital Edition: $299 + $50 Best Buy gift card
- Surface Book 2 13.5-inch i5 256GB 2-in-1 laotop: now $1699, was $1979.99
- Amazon Echo 2nd Generation: now $49.9, was $99.99
