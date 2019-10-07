Save $139.99 CAD when you pre-order two Echo Show 8 smart displays

Amazon Canada is currently offering a deal for the upcoming Echo Show 8 smart display where if you buy two, you save $139.99 CAD.
The Echo Show 8 unit price is currently listed for $169.00 CAD. It has an 8-inch HD screen and stereo sound.
The smart display is scheduled to be released on November 21st and is currently available for pre-order.
Amazon Canada is also offering a deal for the Echo Flex, which is a plug-in smart speaker. If you order two right now, you’ll save $15 CAD. The unit price is currently listed at $34.99 CAD. It set to be released on November 14th.
The plug-in smart speaker lets you stay connected to Alexa in more places in your home. It also a USB port that lets you charge your phone or add an accessory.
You can also connect with other rooms in your house that have a compatible Echo device.
