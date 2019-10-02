News
Microsoft announces the Surface Pro 7 with USB-C

Oct 2, 2019

10:33 AM EDT

Microsoft has announced the successor to last year’s Surface Pro 6, the new Surface Pro 7.

The Surface Pro 6 features a familiar 2-in-1 design and seems nearly identical to the Pro 6 in terms of look, including its 12.3-inch screen.

The most significant change this year is the addition of USB-C, which Microsoft first added to the Surface line with last year’s entry-level Surface Go.

The USB-C port takes the place of the Mini DisplayPort featured in previous Surface Pro models. The new laptop-tablet hybrid is set to be available in ‘Black’ and ‘Silver,’ similar to last year’s Surface Pro 6.

Microsoft placed a significant emphasis on new software features related to the Surface Pen, including expanded excel support.

The Surface Pro 7 starts at $749 USD (roughly $995 CAD). MobileSyrup has reached out to Microsoft Canada for specific pricing and availability.

More to come… 

