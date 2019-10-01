Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in October

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.
This October, shows like Big Mouth, Rotten and Carmen Sandiego will feature new seasons on the streaming service.
This list is curated for Canadians that primarily use Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix, click here.
October 1st
- Carmen Sandiego: Season 2
- Nikki Glaser: Bangin’
October 2nd
- Living Undocumented
- Ready to Mingle (Solteras)
- Rotten: Season 2
October 3rd
- Seis Manos
October 4th
- Big Mouth: Season 3
- El Dragón: Return of a Warrior
- In the Tall Grass
- Peaky Blinders: Season 5
- Raising Dion
- Super Monsters: Season 3
- Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween
October 5th
- Legend Quest: Masters of Myth
October 7th
- Match! Tennis Juniors
October 8th
- Deon Cole: Cole Hearted
- The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween
October 9th
- Rhythm + Flow
October 10th
- Riverdale: Season 4 (weekly episodes)
- Ultramarine Magnell
October 11th
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
- The Forest of Love
- Fractured
- Haunted: Season 2
- Insatiable: Season 2
- La influencia
- Plan Coeur: Season 2
- The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch
- YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2
October 12th
- Banlieusards
October 16th
- Ghosts of Sugar Land
October 17th
- The Unlisted
October 18th
- The Yard Avlu
- Baby: Season 2
- Eli
- Interior Design Masters
- The House of Flowers: Season 2
- The Laundromat
- Living with Yourself
- MeatEater: Season 8
- Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali
- Seventeen
- Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2
- Tell Me Who I Am
- Toon: Season 1-2
- Unnatural Selection
- Upstarts
October 22nd
- Jenny Slate: Stage Fright
October 23rd
- Ant-Man
- Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
- Dancing with the Birds
- Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
October 24th
- Daybreak
October 25th
- Assimilate
- Brigada Costa del Sol
- Brotherhood
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Greenhouse Academy: Season 3
- The Kominsky Method: Season 2
- Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!)
- Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!)
- Prank Encounters
- Rattlesnake
- It Takes a Lunatic
October 28th
- A 3 Minute Hug
- Little Miss Sumo
October 29th
- Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy
October 30th
- Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine
October 31st
- Kengan Ashura: Part II
- Nowhere Men
Comments