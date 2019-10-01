News
Amazon rolls out NHL schedule and recap commands to Alexa in Canada

Amazon has introduced a series of hockey-related Alexa in Canada to commemorate the start of the new NHL season.

Now, Canadians can ask Alexa to give them schedules, recap game and player facts and even share a hockey-related joke or opinion.

These are some of the NHL commands Amazon suggests Canadians give to Alexa:

Schedules

  • “Alexa, when is the next NHL game?”
  • “Alexa, who do the Maple Leafs play next?”
  • “Alexa, what time is the next Canadiens game?”
  • “Alexa, when/where is the NHL All-Star game this year?”
  • “Alexa, when/where is the Winter Classic this year?”
  • “Alexa, when does the NHL regular season start?”

Game and Player Recaps

  • “Alexa, what happened in the Senators game?”
  • “Alexa, how many goals did Mitch Marner have last night?”
  • “Alexa, who scored for the Maple Leafs?”
  • “Alexa who is leading the NHL in goals/assists/points?”
  • “Alexa, which goaltender has the lowest Goals Against Average?”
  • “Alexa who has the worse plus/minus ranking in the NHL?”
  • “Alexa, what are the [team] odds tonight?”
  • “Alexa, who is favoured in the [team1] [team2] game?”
  • “Alexa, how many takeaways did the [team] have last night?”
  • “Alexa, how many hits did the [team] have today?”
  • “Alexa, how many goals did [historic player] score in [year]?”
  • “Alexa, who has the most goals for the [team]?”

Jokes/Opinions

  • “Alexa, tell me a hockey joke”
  • “Alexa, who’s going to win the Stanley Cup this year?”

The 2019-2020 NHL season kicks off on Wednesday, October 2nd with a four-game slate that features the following match-ups:

  • St. Louis Blues vs. the Washington Capitals at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
  • Ottawa Senators vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena
  • Edmonton Oilers vs. the Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton’s Rogers Place
  • Vegas Golden Knights vs. the San Jose Sharks at Las Vega’s T-Mobile Arena

More information on the NHL season can be found here.

