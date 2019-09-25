News
Huawei Canada holding free ‘Service Days’ from September 26 to 28

Sep 25, 2019

7:04 PM EDT

Huawei Canada will hold another series of ‘Service Days’ between September 26th and 28th in Ontario.

As in previous months, these Service Days will offer a free screen protector and free labour on Huawei smartphones.

The following models are supported:

  • Mate 20 Pro
  • P30 lite
  • P30
  • P30 Pro
  • P20 lite
  • P20
  • P20 Pro
  • P10 lite
  • P10
  • P10 Plus
  • Nova plus

Meanwhile, these are the following Ontario-based retail locations that are taking part in the Service Days:

  • Fonelab | Upper Canada Mall (Newmarket)
  • Fonelab | Scarborough Town Centre (Scarborough)
  • Fonelab | Fairview Mall (Toronto)
  • Fonelab | Oshawa Centre (Oshawa)
  • Fonelab | Masonville Place (London)
  • Fonelab | Lime Ridge Mall (Hamilton)
  • Fonelab | Conestoga Mall (Waterloo)
  • Fonelab | Fairview Park (Kitchener)
  • Fixt Wireless Repair Bay & College (Toronto)
  • Fixt Wireless Repair Etobicoke (Etobicoke)
  • Fixt Wireless Repair Meadowvale (Mississauga)
  • Fixt Wireless Repair Appleby Village (Burlington)
  • Phone MD (Markham)

Source: Huawei Canada

