Huawei Canada holding free ‘Service Days’ from September 26 to 28

Huawei Canada will hold another series of ‘Service Days’ between September 26th and 28th in Ontario.
As in previous months, these Service Days will offer a free screen protector and free labour on Huawei smartphones.
The following models are supported:
- Mate 20 Pro
- P30 lite
- P30
- P30 Pro
- P20 lite
- P20
- P20 Pro
- P10 lite
- P10
- P10 Plus
- Nova plus
Meanwhile, these are the following Ontario-based retail locations that are taking part in the Service Days:
- Fonelab | Upper Canada Mall (Newmarket)
- Fonelab | Scarborough Town Centre (Scarborough)
- Fonelab | Fairview Mall (Toronto)
- Fonelab | Oshawa Centre (Oshawa)
- Fonelab | Masonville Place (London)
- Fonelab | Lime Ridge Mall (Hamilton)
- Fonelab | Conestoga Mall (Waterloo)
- Fonelab | Fairview Park (Kitchener)
- Fixt Wireless Repair Bay & College (Toronto)
- Fixt Wireless Repair Etobicoke (Etobicoke)
- Fixt Wireless Repair Meadowvale (Mississauga)
- Fixt Wireless Repair Appleby Village (Burlington)
- Phone MD (Markham)
Source: Huawei Canada
