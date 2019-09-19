Song finding app Shazam updates to support iOS 13’s Dark Theme

Apple has updated its Shazam app to support iOS 13’s ‘Dark theme.’
Notably, the tech giant has yet to bring the dark theme to the Android version of the app.
Since Apple owns Shazam, it supports iOS 13’s automatic Dark theme toggle. This means when you turn on the system-wide dark mode in the Settings app, the app also transitions from light to dark, or vice versa.
This is a welcome addition to the app, and hopefully, more apps on iOS and Android follow suite and support each operating systems dark mode toggle.
Source: App Store
